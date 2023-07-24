A few more showers before it clears up and warms up

Happy Monday to everyone,

Today has been cooler with showers as promised! A bulk of what we expected has happened, although no measurable rain has been reported anywhere but Hillsboro and Kelso. Both places have reported a whopping .02″. There is still a chance for a shower or two to roll by until 11 pm, though. Tomorrow will start off cloudy but dry. Clouds will give way to sunshine and a warmer day topping out in the low 80s. From this point on through the week our highs will be a little below average until the weekend/start of next week. Then it will be at or above average by a degree or two in the mid-80s. It will be mostly sunny through this mild week with cool overnight temperatures below average in the mid to upper 50s.

There’s nothing showing a chance for rain currently. We’re sitting in the back side of a ridge which really just fluctuates a bit up and down but doesn’t seem to want to move east.

