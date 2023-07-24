A few more showers before it clears up and warms up

A few showers left before it's dry again
A few showers left before it's dry again(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday to everyone,

Today has been cooler with showers as promised! A bulk of what we expected has happened, although no measurable rain has been reported anywhere but Hillsboro and Kelso. Both places have reported a whopping .02″. There is still a chance for a shower or two to roll by until 11 pm, though. Tomorrow will start off cloudy but dry. Clouds will give way to sunshine and a warmer day topping out in the low 80s. From this point on through the week our highs will be a little below average until the weekend/start of next week. Then it will be at or above average by a degree or two in the mid-80s. It will be mostly sunny through this mild week with cool overnight temperatures below average in the mid to upper 50s.

There’s nothing showing a chance for rain currently. We’re sitting in the back side of a ridge which really just fluctuates a bit up and down but doesn’t seem to want to move east.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland hospital shooting leaves security guard dead; suspect shot dead after police stop
Portland hospital shooting leaves security guard dead; suspect shot dead after police stop
Oregon emergency system mistakenly sends Klamath Co. evacuation notice statewide
Oregon emergency system mistakenly sends Klamath Co. evacuation notice statewide
A wildfire burning in Klickitat County, Wash., is over 30,000 acres with Level 3 evacuations.
Newell Road Fire now more than 50K acres in Klickitat Co.
SE Powell closed due to deadly crash
3 women dead after street racing crash on SE Powell Boulevard identified
Tactical team searching for armed suspects in SE Portland
3 suspects found hiding in backyard after search in SE Portland

Latest News

First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (7/24)
7-24-23
Light Showers & Cooler Temps Monday
First Alert Sunday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (7/23)
Wx Blog
It won’t be a lot, but first rain in 5 weeks arrives late Monday morning