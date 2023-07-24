On the Go with Ayo at Art in the Dark

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - Aerialists will be flying high in the trees for a special performance in West Linn.

A-WOL (Aerial Without Limits) will be hosting Art in the Dark at Mary S. Young Park from Thursday, July 27, through Saturday, July 29, and again on Thursday, Aug. 3, through Saturday, Aug. 5.

Art in the Dark is a “fantastical, illuminated, full-length, evening production set in a unique and rare outdoor theater-style setting,” according to A-WOL.

For more information about the aerial event, click here.

