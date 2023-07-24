Light Showers & Cooler Temps Monday

7-24-23
7-24-23(KPTV)
By Drew Reeves
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:49 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Good morning!

A big change is coming in the weather today! We’re finally expecting the return of some wet weather. We have gone 34 days without any measurable rainfall in Portland. That should come to an end today as showers and light rain move into our western valleys by late morning and early afternoon. It doesn’t last long, but should still bring somewhere between .05″-.10″ of rain to the Portland metro area. By late afternoon we’ll be mostly dry and getting some more partly cloudy skies. There is a slight shower chance tonight. Temperatures will also be much cooler today, with highs only reaching the mid 70s for most of us. East of the Cascades, things stay dry, but we are going to get elevated fire danger with gusty winds picking up this afternoon. A red flag warning has been issued for the eastern end of the Gorge and the Columbia River Basin. Gusty winds and dry conditions could cause fires to spread rapidly in these areas.

Tomorrow we’re back to dry conditions. Expect morning clouds to linger around, but a sunnier afternoon. Most of our shower activity should be done by Tuesday morning. The rest of the week will feature mostly sunshine with some morning clouds at times. Temperatures also look to be much more comfortable this week. We’ll be right around average, or just slightly below all week. Temperatures will range from 80-85° through the weekend.

Overnight lows this week will be comfortably cool. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s through most of our 7-day forecast. This is very average weather for the end of July. Enjoy!

First Alert: There is nothing in our 7-day forecast that would warrant a FAWD.

