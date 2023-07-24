Neighbors say asbestos info after NE Portland fire came too late at community meeting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People living in the Parkrose and Argay Terrace Neighborhoods had a chance to share their concerns about asbestos with state and county officials Sunday afternoon.

Four days earlier, a 4-alarm fire burned a former Kmart in northeast Portland and sent ash and debris into yards, school properties and nearby parks.

After learning fire debris found at Luuwit View Park contained asbestos, dozens of neighbors filled the Parkrose School District Building to learn more about what’s being done to clean up, and to voice their concerns.

They were told the company that oversees the property, Prologis, had asbestos cleared from the building in fall of 2022 and the DEQ says Prologis has hired contractors to clear the building again.

Jordan Faulds lives just a half mile from the building and saw the debris everywhere.

“I saw an extremely dramatic plume of smoke that lasted for a long time and was kind of alarming,” Faulds said. “Took my dogs out and just for a short walk, the air was pretty bad that morning and there were just big chunks of it - anywhere from palm size to kind of like 8.5 x 11 sheets of paper.”

While Multnomah County’s health officer, Teresa Everson, says she understands why people would be concerned about their health, she also says it takes prolonged exposure to see any health impacts from asbestos.

“I do want to be pretty specific that any short-term exposure to asbestos would not have in the moment symptoms unless it was the kind of exposure that we couldn’t have had in this situation,” Everson said.

Audrey O’Brien with the Oregon DEQ shared some good news about the preliminary results after testing debris samples.

“Preliminary analysis shows that for the physical samples that were collected, we’re not seeing asbestos is in those samples. what we’ve seen from the air monitoring is that there’s not asbestos in the air monitoring results or there’s only trace amounts of asbestos in the air monitoring results,” O’Brien said.

But some neighbors think the informational meeting happened too late.

“I had to clean up my yard immediately because my dog was eating the debris,” a neighbor said. “So, I didn’t really have an option to wait for the guidance and I completely cleaned it up inappropriately

Another neighbor said, “Everybody’s been pretty silent and that is really notable. We, as a neighborhood as a larger community of east Portland we’re used to getting ignored and it kind of makes you wonder what we have to do or what has to happen to us for the city to say ‘hey, we could at least offer some words to these folks.’”

The DEQ says they will continue to monitor and test debris for asbestos.

FOX 12 reached out to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office and was told the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, which is overseen by the mayor, put a statement on social media Sunday:

“The City of Portland continues to support our partners through the asbestos detection response led by Oregon DEQ. The City of Portland declared an Emergency Declaration on Friday, July 22, to ensure that the fullest extent of City support is available to our lead partners at the State of Oregon.”

