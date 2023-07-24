3 suspects found hiding in backyard following search in SE Portland

Tactical team searching for armed suspects in SE Portland
Tactical team searching for armed suspects in SE Portland(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:19 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people have been detained following a search in the Laurelhurst neighborhood early Monday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officers were in the area of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street when they heard multiple rounds being fired. Officers found a vehicle involved in the shooting and tried to stop it, but the driver took off and a chase began.

Officers pursued the vehicle to the area of Southeast 40th Avenue and East Burnside, where it crashed and three suspects ran into the neighborhood. A perimeter was set up and a reverse 911 call was used to tell people to stay in place.

During a search of the neighborhood, which included the Air Support Unit and drones, the three suspects were found hiding in a backyard and taken into custody. Their names have not yet been released.

Police say evidence of a shooting was found at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police investigating shots fired at NE 82nd and NE Fremont
Police investigating shots fired at NE 82nd and NE Fremont(KPTV)

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-193663.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland hospital shooting leaves security guard dead; suspect shot dead after police stop
Portland hospital shooting leaves security guard dead; suspect shot dead after police stop
Oregon emergency system mistakenly sends Klamath Co. evacuation notice statewide
Oregon emergency system mistakenly sends Klamath Co. evacuation notice statewide
A wildfire burning in Klickitat County, Wash., is over 30,000 acres with Level 3 evacuations.
Newell Road Fire now more than 50K acres in Klickitat Co.
SE Powell closed due to deadly crash
3 women dead after street racing crash on SE Powell Boulevard identified
Guide dog ‘puppy raisers’ meet for safari party in Boring
Guide dog ‘puppy raisers’ meet for safari party in Boring

Latest News

Neighbors say asbestos info after NE Portland fire came too late at community meeting
Neighbors say asbestos info after NE Portland fire came too late at community meeting
Neighbors say asbestos info after NE Portland fire came too late at community meeting
Bedrock Fire burning near Fall Creek in Willamette National Forest
Bedrock Fire burning near Fall Creek in Willamette National Forest
Bedrock Fire burning near Fall Creek in Willamette National Forest
Bedrock Fire burning near Fall Creek in Willamette National Forest