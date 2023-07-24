Portland man accidentally shoots himself after taking fentanyl pills, police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man received medical care Sunday night after reportedly taking fentanyl pills and shooting himself in the leg, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers with the East Precinct responded to the 11500 block of SE Foster Road just after 10 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

Arriving police found a man with a leg and began emergency care.

Initially, the man refused to reveal any information about the shooting to police. After attempting to interview the man again at the hospital, he told police he was shot while sitting outside on his porch.

According to PPB, the man later changed his story, saying he took some fentanyl pills and shot himself in the leg by mistake.

