Small plane crashes at Twin Oaks Airpark in Hillsboro

A small plane crashed at the Twin Oaks Airpark in Hillsboro Sunday morning, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A small plane crashed at the Twin Oaks Airpark in Hillsboro Sunday morning, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters shared a photo of the crash at Southwest River Road.

Crews say the pilot was able to climb out of the crash on his own and did need to go to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a while as crews investigated the crash and to remove the wreckage. Authorities did not release any possible cause for the accident.

