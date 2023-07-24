Small plane crashes at Twin Oaks Airpark in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A small plane crashed at the Twin Oaks Airpark in Hillsboro Sunday morning, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters shared a photo of the crash at Southwest River Road.

SEE ALSO: Oregon emergency system mistakenly sends Klamath Co. evacuation notice statewide

Crews say the pilot was able to climb out of the crash on his own and did need to go to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a while as crews investigated the crash and to remove the wreckage. Authorities did not release any possible cause for the accident.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.