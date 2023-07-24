Suspect named in deadly Portland hospital shooting

A hospital security guard was killed in a shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital on Saturday, and the suspect was later shot dead by police in Gresham.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Authorities have confirmed the identity of a suspect in a deadly hospital shooting at a northwest Portland hospital Saturday.

At about 11 a.m., a shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan killed a security guard named Bobby Smallwood. Officials now confirm the suspect as 33-year-old PoniaX Kane Calles. According to Gresham Police Department, Calles previously went by the name Reginald Kane Jackson, changing his name in 2019.

Calles held a history of arrests in Oregon including charges for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Reckless Driving, Trespassing, Disorderly Conduct, Assault II and Assault IV

On Saturday, officers entered the hospital and tried to locate Calles and any possible victims, setting up a perimeter after learning the gunman left the area.

SEE ALSO: Portland hospital shooting leaves security guard dead; suspect shot dead after police stop

They then learned that the suspect may have gone to the Fred Meyer store at 100 Northwest 20th Place.

Numerous officers secured the perimeter, evacuated employees and customers and began to search the store. However, officers were unable to find the suspect.

The injured security guard was transferred to a Level 1 Trauma Center, where he died despite additional lifesaving treatment efforts. No patients were hurt. On their website, Legacy Good Samaritan identified the security guard as Bobby Smallwood.

The hospital also said a second staff member was hit by shrapnel in the shooting. Hospital staff treated that employee, who was released on Saturday. The employee has not been identified.

Police, meanwhile, determined the suspect was in a vehicle, which they were able to stop near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Everett Street in Gresham. During the stop, police fired shots, ending with Calles being found dead.

The hospital shelter-in-place was lifted about 4:15 p.m.

