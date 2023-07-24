Worker dies after falling 50 feet into empty fuel tank near St. John’s Bridge

Portland Fire & Rescue
Portland Fire & Rescue(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A maintenance worker died Monday after falling at least 50 feet into an empty fuel tank near the St. John’s Bridge, according to officials.

Portland Fire-Rescue said crews responded to the scene and entered the tank from ground level through an entry hatch.

First responders declared the worker died on the scene.

The worker’s identity was not released.

The cause of the fall remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

