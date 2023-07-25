1 dead, 5 injured after 4-vehicle crash on Hwy 214 in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and five others are injured after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 214 in Woodburn on Monday, according to Woodburn Police.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. east of North Settlemier Avenue.

According to investigators, a gold-colored Mercury Grand Marquis was driving recklessly through eastbound traffic on Hwy 214.

Near Astor Way, the Mercury struck the back of a white Toyota Tacoma. Then, the Mercury continued speeding east on Hwy 214, racing through the intersection at N Settlemier Avenue, where it crossed toward the on-coming lane of traffic, and struck the rear driver side of a FedEx truck heading west.

The collision knocked the FedEx truck over, onto its side in the middle of the road.

Finally, the Mercury crashed head-on into a Buick Acadia.

Emergency responders found the vehicle drivers and passengers in the following conditions:

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was taken to the hospital where they are expected to recover.

The two adults and one child who were in the Buick Acadia were all taken to the hospital where all three are expected to recover.

The driver of the FedEx Truck suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis was identified as 33-year-old Aristotle Vargas. He suffered life-threatening injures and had to be extricated from the car by emergency responders. He was Life Flighted to OHSU where he died.

