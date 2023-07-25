1 dead, 5 injured after 4-vehicle crash on Hwy 214 in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and five others are injured after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 214 in Woodburn on Monday, according to Woodburn Police.
The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. east of North Settlemier Avenue.
According to investigators, a gold-colored Mercury Grand Marquis was driving recklessly through eastbound traffic on Hwy 214.
Near Astor Way, the Mercury struck the back of a white Toyota Tacoma. Then, the Mercury continued speeding east on Hwy 214, racing through the intersection at N Settlemier Avenue, where it crossed toward the on-coming lane of traffic, and struck the rear driver side of a FedEx truck heading west.
The collision knocked the FedEx truck over, onto its side in the middle of the road.
Finally, the Mercury crashed head-on into a Buick Acadia.
Emergency responders found the vehicle drivers and passengers in the following conditions:
- The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was taken to the hospital where they are expected to recover.
- The two adults and one child who were in the Buick Acadia were all taken to the hospital where all three are expected to recover.
- The driver of the FedEx Truck suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
- The driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis was identified as 33-year-old Aristotle Vargas. He suffered life-threatening injures and had to be extricated from the car by emergency responders. He was Life Flighted to OHSU where he died.
