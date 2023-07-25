19-year-old drowns while swimming at Keizer Rapids Park

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man has drowned after jumping off a dock at a swimming hole in Keizer.

Officers responded to Keizer Rapids Park just before 6 p.m. in Saturday. Police say witnesses reported Filemon Villavisencio Santos, who was not wearing a life jacket, jumped into about eight feet of water and had been under water for about 10 minutes.

Officer Iliya Kuzmenko, along with several others at the park, jumped into the water to rescue Villavisencio Santos. Once on the dock, Officer Kuzmenko started CPR and continued until first responders arrived.

Villavisencio Santos was taken to an area hospital where he died the next day.

Police say it’s not known at this time why Santos did not resurface.

