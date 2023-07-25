2 hospitalized, 1 dead in possible overdose at Woodburn bar

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Woodburn Police Department officers and medical emergency services responded to a report of a suspected overdose at Rumor’s Bar and Grill in Woodburn, at around 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Officers responded and discovered an unconscious 31-year-old man and began conducting life-saving efforts such as CPR and Narcan administration until medical personnel arrived to take over treatment.

The man was later taken to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses told authorities that the transported individual was with two other male subjects, who officers found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot shortly after.

Both appeared to be in the grip of a drug overdose. Officers from Woodburn help by delivering Narcan to the guys, while on-scene medical workers cared for them. One of the two, a 29-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital, but the other, 32-year-old Ivan Garcia-Cruz, was pronounced dead on the scene by medical officials.

According to preliminary testimonies from witnesses, all three men may have consumed illegal drugs before going unconscious. Those particulars are still being investigated.

