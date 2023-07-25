Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers.

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas, according to authorities.

Sellers is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Royse City police at 972-524-4776.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PoniaX Kane Calles.
Suspect named in deadly Portland hospital shooting
Tactical team searching for armed suspects in SE Portland
3 suspects found hiding in backyard after search in SE Portland
Driver seriously injured after rollover crash on Hwy 26
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Hwy 26
KPTV file image
Body found in partially submerged car at Commonwealth Lake Park
Sheriff: Pair wanted for stealing ‘large amounts’ of cash from ‘elderly’ woman’s bank account...
Sheriff: Pair wanted for stealing ‘large amounts’ of cash from ‘elderly’ woman’s bank account in Clackamas Co.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
One hospitalized after attempted carjacking, shooting in Portland
This photo provided by the University of Miami Coral Reef Futures Lab, shows fire coral and...
Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temps hit record highs, scientists say
A student in Wisconsin works as a professional mermaid and teaches others.
This university student teaches others how to be mermaids with certified classes
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York.
Unexplained outage at Chase Bank leads to interruptions at Zelle payment network
HNN File Image
2 hospitalized, 1 dead in possible overdose at Woodburn bar