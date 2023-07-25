Back To Warm & Sunny Tuesday

Good morning!

Well, the rain didn’t end our dry streak yesterday. We only ended up with a trace of rainfall in PDX, nothing measurable. So, it ended up being our 35th day without measurable rain, and we have no more coming in our forecast.

This morning we are going to start out with lots of clouds, but those will gradually clear out to sunshine this afternoon! Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday, and we should top out in the low 80s around the Portland metro area and mid 80s further south toward Salem. We’ll turn a little bit breezy this evening, and see mostly sunshine through the day once the morning clouds clear out.

The rest of the week will feature very nice summer weather for the final week of July. We are going to get mostly sunny days and temperatures in the low to mid 80s all week. We’ll deal with some morning clouds a few days, but there will be plenty of sunshine for you summer lovers. Nights will be comfortably cool, dropping to the mid to upper 50s through our forecast. Enjoy the mild weather, because there’s a chance it could turn hot again later next week!

