Beaverton City Council to vote on school resource officer agreement

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Beaverton City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on a two-year agreement to staff officers in schools.

The Beaverton School District funded a review of the program through a third part company back in 2021. It found most people are not provided with any information about what a school resource officer does and what is expected of them.

The district has had a school resource officer program since the mid-90s, but after the killing of George Floyd in 2020, they - like many other school districts - decided to rethink the role of officers on campus.

The district is now referring to school resource officers as youth services officers.

Here’s a look at their propose roles, responsibilities, and involvement:

They’d respond to calls for service, that includes active shooters, assaults or other incidents of extreme violence.

They’d share educational resources, like drug and alcohol addition.

Officers would serve as liaisons with other law enforcement agencies.

They’d help supervise after-school activities, patrol school grounds and nearby streets, collect any illegal substances obtained by the district, and help assess threats of harm to students or staff.

Right now, the proposed agreement would last two years. The city council is considering cutting that in half.

The city council meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

