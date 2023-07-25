Belmont Goats looking for new home start ‘GoatFundMe’

The Belmont Goats are looking for a new home, and they’re turning to the community for help.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The urban herd in North Portland is aging so their handlers say they're trying to prepare for future health issues and keep the goats safe and comfortable.

The urban herd in North Portland is aging so their handlers say they’re trying to prepare for future health issues and keep the goats safe and comfortable.

They’re eyeing the so-called Blackberry Castle on Northwest Germantown Road as their new home. The property has more than three acres of land.

They’ve started what they’re calling a *Goat Fund Me” account with a goal of raising 5 million dollars to buy the property. So far, they’ve raised about $3,000.

If you want to help get the Belmont Goats their dream castle, you can find a link here.

