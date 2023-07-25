Caught on Camera: Porta potty at school burns in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A fire at an elementary school in southeast Portland was caught on camera by a FOX 12 viewer on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at Cherry Park School on Southeast 104th Avenue in the David Douglas School District.

Crews think the fire started in a porta potty and spread to the school building but did not reach the inside of the school.

Firefighters were able to put it out and no one was hurt. It’s not clear how much damage the fire caused or what started it.

