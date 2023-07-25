Driver in deadly SW Portland crash in court for manslaughter, DUI charges

A 26-year-old man accused of causing a deadly crash early Friday morning in southwest Portland made his first court appearance Monday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Espoir Kaneke was arraigned on manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving and reckless endangering charges.

The crash happened on Barbur Boulevard at 22nd Avenue.

RELATED: Driver in SW Portland crash charged with manslaughter after passenger dies

Police say Kaneke was driving without headlights and speeding when he crashed into a minivan.

The man driving the minivan was treated at the scene, while Kaneke and his two passengers were taken to the hospital.

One of the passengers died. The other was seriously hurt but is expected to live.

Kaneke was treated for his injuries and then arrested.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 1.

