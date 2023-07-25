Driver hits AutoZone store, flees sheriff’s deputies on Hwy 26 in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing charges after damaging an automotive business and trying to run from Washington County deputies Monday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it started just before noon at the AutoZone Auto Parts store on Murray Boulevard.

Deputies say a woman called the police after her ex-husband violated a restraining order.

They say the man ran over the woman’s foot with his vehicle, hit the building, then drove away on Highway 26.

Deputies chased him then used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle and arrest the man.

