Driver rescued from ravine in NW Portland

A driver was rescued from a ravine in northwest Portland Monday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was rescued from a ravine in northwest Portland Monday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 9:30 a.m., crews responded to West Burnside Road and Northwest Hermosa Boulevard after a car went down an embankment and into a ravine.

Crews used ropes to reach the wreck and get the driver out safely. PF&R shared several photos of the rope rescue.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out. PF&R did not release any information about the driver’s condition or possible injuries.

