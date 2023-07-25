Driver rescued from ravine in NW Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was rescued from a ravine in northwest Portland Monday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 9:30 a.m., crews responded to West Burnside Road and Northwest Hermosa Boulevard after a car went down an embankment and into a ravine.

Crews used ropes to reach the wreck and get the driver out safely. PF&R shared several photos of the rope rescue.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out. PF&R did not release any information about the driver’s condition or possible injuries.

