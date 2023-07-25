Driver shot in hand during attempted carjacking in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver is recovering after they were shot during an attempted carjacking in southeast Portland on Monday morning.

At about 7 a.m., Portland police responded to Southeast 78th Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street.

Police say the attacker failed to steal the car, but the driver was shot in the hand.

The suspect was gone before police arrived and they have not made any arrests.

