Estacada man arrested for sexually abusing kids

ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) – An Estacada man is behind bars after allegedly sexually abusing multiple kids.

Thomas Lee Bryan, 63, was arrested Thursday. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan invited kids to work on his property and sexually abused them on at least two occasions.

SEE ALSO: Chase suspect charged in deaths of 2 Portland teen girls

Bryan was previously arrested on similar charges in 202 and is a registered sex offender, according to the CCSO.

He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Using a Child in Sexual Display.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.