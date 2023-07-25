Family says slain security guard’s passion was to protect, take care of others

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly shooting killed a hospital security guard and injured another staff member on Saturday at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.

The security guard has been identified by Legacy Health as 44-year-old Bobby Smallwood.

Smallwood’s family say he had been working as an unarmed security guard with Legacy Health for a little over a year, and before that, worked in hospital administration.

According to police, a suspect identified as 33-year-old PoniaX Kane Calles fired shots inside the northwest Portland hospital shortly before 11 a.m. and then fled. A massive manhunt followed, ending with police shooting and killing Calles in Gresham.

Smallwood’s family say he grew up in Tampa, Fl. and loved to read and help others.

His sister Amanda Garcia said while this is a very difficult time for all of Smallwood’s family in Florida, she has found some solace in the many messages she is getting from Portland community members who met Smallwood while he was a security guard at Randall Children’s Hospital.

“One lady told me that her daughter said that she’d felt safe going to the hospital because her friend Bobby was there,” Garcia said.

Smallwood’s family say he completed a mathematics degree from Portland State University and was involved in Portland State’s food pantry program, something they say was the perfect example of the kind of man Smallwood was.

“For the people that can’t do it for themselves, he was there to make sure they were taken care of, protected,” said Garcia.

A protector who was looked up to by his younger siblings and cousins, according to Smallwood’s aunt, Linda Milligran. She said the family was always close over the years.

“All the cousins would meet and go from house to house,” Milligan said. “Bobby loved, loved all his cousins and nephews.”

In light of this tragedy, Smallwood’s family says his story can teach us all one simple lesson.

“Just be kind, and Bobby was very kindhearted,” Milligan said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Smallwood’s family with funeral expenses.

