FOX 12’s Christmas in July

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – We’re still months away from December but Tuesday we’re celebrating Christmas in July!

You can donate new, unwrapped today at the Fred Meyer at 15995 SW Walker Road.

Live television crews will be there until 11 p.m. to help bring joy to local children this holiday season.

Need to know:

· If a cash donation is made, please head into the store to purchase a toy to donate. We do not keep the cash donations.

· 15 toys per bag. Please keep count. Once there are 15 toys in the yellow bag, put the bag in the Les Schwab truck

