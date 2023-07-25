Jim Pepper House in Parkrose added to National Register of Historical Places

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house in the Parkrose Neighborhood of northeast Portland was added to the National Register of Historical Places Monday.

Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer and Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio were on hand to dedicate the Jim Pepper House.

The house is historic for its association with Native American musician and composer Jim Pepper who died in 1992.

Not only did Pepper spend much of his childhood in the Parkrose house, as an adult he regularly returned to the home for band practice and composed several of the tracks on the album “Pepper’s Pow Wow” in the home’s living room.

The house is the third property in east Portland to receive National Register designation and one of the first properties in the Pacific Northwest to be listed specifically for contemporary Indigenous history.

