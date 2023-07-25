Man indicted in deadly stabbing of Gresham group home employee

James Calvin Smith in court
James Calvin Smith in court(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:47 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The man accused of killing an employee at a Gresham group home earlier this month has been indicted and arraigned on charges, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

James Calvin Smith, 59, has been indicted for second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation began on the morning of July 16 when officers responded to McCarthy Place, which is a group home for adults with mental health care needs. The district attorney’s office says an employee reported that she arrived for her 7 a.m. shift when she found a night-shift staff member dead from apparent stab wounds.

The name of the employee killed has not been released.

Officers arrived to the group home and found signs of a struggle in the common area. The district attorney’s office says officers identified Smith as the suspect through physical evidence and witness information. He was taken into custody.

Smith appeared for arraignment Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to the three charges he is facing.

