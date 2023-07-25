More than 27K customers affected by power outage in Clark County

Crews working to restore power in Clark County
Crews working to restore power in Clark County(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:51 AM PDT
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Thousands of customers in Clark County are without power Tuesday morning due to a crash.

About 26,440 Clark Public Utilities customers were without power at about 6:45 a.m. That number jumped to 27,515 by 7:15 a.m. Power was restored to some customers by 8 a.m.

According to their website, the cause of the power outage was a crash that happened just after 6 a.m.

It’s not known at this time when power will be fully restored to all customers but crews are working on it.

Vancouver police confirm they are on scene of a crash with several transformers reported to have been damaged in the area of Northeast 137th and Fourth Plain. There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

