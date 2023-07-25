No measurable rain so far as a very warm July turns a bit cooler

It rained in Portland today! Well, kind of. The only official station reporting measurable rain (so far) was Hillsboro. PDX only picked up a trace, although that could change with some additional showers passing through from midnight into the early morning hours. If we don’t get rain by midnight, it’ll be the 35th consecutive dry day. A dry July isn’t unusual, in fact 10 in the past eight decades have seen only a trace or NO rain at all.

(kptv)

Including today’s more comfortable temperatures in the 70s, it’s the 3rd warmest July on record in Portland. Most likely that ranking will drop down with cooler sunshine and milder nights ahead

(kptv)

We’ve almost reached our yearly “quota” of 90 degree days too; 13 so far. We’ve averaged about 15 each summer the past 30 years, and we’ve averaged 21 the past 10 years!

(kptv)

What’s ahead?

Some would say the last 7 days of July will feature just about perfect weather. Cooler nights plus mainly sunny days, but not hot. No rain or excessive cloud cover.

The showers are courtesy of an upper level low cozying up a bit closer to the West Coast. The hot upper-level ridge we’ve been hearing about in the Desert SW is still there. This shows the pattern about 18,000′ overhead, also know as the 500 millibar chart

(kptv)

Not much different next Saturday eh?

(kptv)

That upper-level trough over Vancouver is close enough to keep cooler marine air flowing onshore, but not close enough to give us showers.

Switching to the anomaly (warm colors are higher than normal heights), notice the ridge MIGHT edge a bit closer after the 1st of August. This is 10 days away...Thursday the 3rd (European model ensemble average). Heights are up to around 586dm or so and upper level flow is a bit more southerly

(kptv)

This is reflected in the GFS ensemble average as well. Forecast surface maximum temps for the next 15 days; you see the upswing as we head into the first week of August.

(kptv)

One other big message is that there will be no repeat of that historic and sweaty heatwave the last week of July last year. This year we’ve really only seen 2 heatwaves since June 1st, neither extreme (100+ or with high humidity). It’s just been consistently warm to very warm/hot at times.

(kptv)

Of course nights have been very warm too, we’re running #2 for nights at/above 60 at this point in the summer. Some of this is Portland metro urban heating, but it’s the warming climate too

(kptv)

To wrap up the forecast, we’re in the warmest/driest time of the year climatologically and it appears that will be the case over the next 10 days. We have a reliably warm/dry pattern ahead.

FIRE SMOKE

I’ve been working on a couple of graphics that depict fire smoke episodes in the Portland metro area the past 20 years. Specifically, they show maximum AQI number (PM 2.5 particles) in July and August from 2004 through 2022. I think this is quite a nice visual graphic. A few things stick out.

(kptv)

1) We have not had a bad air quality episode in the month of July in the last 20 years. Of course one morning earlier this week we saw moderate to unhealthy air for the central/east metro due to the industrial fire up in Longview. But the past 4 Julys have been great!

2) I don’t recall any terrible August air quality days from the beginning of my career in 1991 all the way until mid August 2015.

3) There are 3 episodes of poor air quality in August: 2015 (Washington fire smoke), early August 2017 (Canadian fire smoke), and quite a stretch in mid-August 2018 when Washington fire smoke once again moved south over us.

4) The last 4 Augusts have been mainly smoke free, or at least it hasn’t been thick

Now check out September/October

(kptv)

1) September IN GENERAL has better air quality than October because overnight inversions begin to last into midday (or beyond) as nights turn colder/longer. You see more yellow in October, whether it’s related to fire smoke or not.

2) The Eagle Creek fire in the Gorge brought terrible air quality for a few days in September 2017. Then we all remember the “smoke storm” caused by the Cascade mega-fires in early-mid September 2000. Several days of HAZARDOUS air.

3) The past two years were much better with just some light smoke

4) Mid-October last year was the first time since at least the Falls fire in 1991 that we saw unhealthy air quality in October. That was due to fires north and east of the metro area.

That’s it for this evening. I’ll be on vacation late this week through the first week of August. It’s the slowest weather of the year and a good time to use up that PTO! I’ll probably post again around the 5th-7th. Enjoy the nice summer weather!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.