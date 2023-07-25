Oregon girl hit by stray bullet recovering; reward offered for tips

INDEPENDENCE Ore. (KPTV) - The parents of an Oregon toddler who was hit by a stray bullet on the Fourth of July are now offering $2,500 for any information that leads to an arrest.

The 2-year-old girl from Independence is expected to make a full recovery. But still, her mom is grappling with how an already tragic incident couldn’t have ended much worse.

“I relive those last moments of what used to be our favorite holiday and imagine our matching blue toenail polish,” the mom said in a statement. “I recognize the reality that just a shift in the wind or a moment’s difference in our speed would have resulted in a blue lifeless body.”

The family was walking on Monmouth Street in Independence around 10:30 p.m. after attending a fireworks show.

The father was pulling his 2-year-old daughter in a wagon when the little girl started screaming.

Then, her mom noticed a hole in her leg.

A nurse nearby rushed in to help, applying pressure to the wound. And the family rushed the child to a hospital.

The little girl is expected to make a full recovery, but her family says her spirit is crushed and they want someone to be held responsible.

On top of the $2,500 they’re offering, Crime Stoppers Oregon says they will match that amount for any information that leads to an arrest. To submit a tip, call Crime Stoppers of Oregon at (503) 823-4357 or submit a tip online.

