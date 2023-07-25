Oregon prison nurse found guilty of sexually abusing multiple inmates

Oregon prison nurse charged with sexually abusing multiple inmates.
Oregon prison nurse charged with sexually abusing multiple inmates.(Google Street View)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – A former Oregon Corrections nurse has been found guilty of sexually assaulting nine female prisoners, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Tony Daniel Klein, 38, of Clackamas County, Oregon, was convicted Tuesday of 17 counts of depriving his victims of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment by sexual assault and four counts of perjury.

According to court documents, between 2010 and 2018, Klein was working as a nurse at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, interacting with female prisoners seeking medical help. Officials say Klein used his position to sexually assaulted or engaged in nonconsensual sexual conduct with people who were supposed to be patients.

SEE ALSO: Chase suspect charged in deaths of 2 Portland teen girls

In a release Tuesday, the D.A.’s Office added Klein was often alone with his victims and created reasons to be alone with women working in the medical unit like medical rooms, janitor’s closets, or behind privacy curtains – supposedly reiterating his power over them.

“Tony Klein used his position of authority to prey on women in custody who were in a uniquely vulnerable position. He further led his victims to believe they had no power to resist or report his abuse,” said Natalie Wight, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “This verdict would not have been possible without the courage and resolve of these women and the dedication of our partners at the FBI and Civil Rights Division.”

Klein will be sentenced Oct. 17 and faces maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PoniaX Kane Calles.
Suspect named in deadly Portland hospital shooting
Tactical team searching for armed suspects in SE Portland
3 suspects found hiding in backyard after search in SE Portland
Driver seriously injured after rollover crash on Hwy 26
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Hwy 26
KPTV file image
Body found in partially submerged car at Commonwealth Lake Park
Car flips on top of car in 3-vehicle crash in NE Portland
Car flips on top of car in 3-vehicle crash in NE Portland

Latest News

Thomas Lee Bryan, 63.
Estacada man arrested for sexually abusing kids
Police on scene of deadly crash in Lents neighborhood
Chase suspect charged in deaths of 2 Portland teen girls
James Calvin Smith in court
Man indicted in deadly stabbing of Gresham group home employee
Power restored in Clark County after car crash causes outage