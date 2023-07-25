PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect in a police chase Monday is facing charges in an unrelated incident that left two teen girls dead.

The Portland Police Bureau says 18-year-old suspect Julius Whitehurst was behind the wheel July 5 when the car he was driving crashed at Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 96th Avenue, near the on-ramp from Southeast Foster to northbound I-205.

Portland police chase suspect charged in unrelated deadly crash. (PPB)

Responding officers found a two-vehicle rollover crash with the bodies of 16-year-old Onesty L Jones and 13-year-old Kamareon Smith inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, just after 2:30 a.m., officers were near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street when they heard multiple rounds being fired. Police found a car involved in the shooting and tried to stop it, but the driver took off and a chase began.

Officers pursued the car to the area of Southeast 40th Avenue and East Burnside, where it crashed and three suspects ran into the neighborhood. A perimeter was set up and a reverse 911 call was used to tell people to stay in place.

During a search of the neighborhood, which included the Air Support Unit and drones, the three suspects (Whitehurst and two minors) were found hiding in a backyard and taken into custody.

For Monday’s incident, Whitehurst was charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and is being booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

For July 5′s deadly crash, Whitehurst is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree (2 Counts), Assault in the Second Degree (1 Count), Assault in the Third Degree (3 Counts), Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver with a Fatality (2 Counts), Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver with Injuries (4 Counts), Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (1 Count), and Reckless Driving (1 Count).

