This university student teaches others how to be mermaids with certified classes

A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student educates others on how to be a mermaid. (SOURCE: Spectrum News Green Bay)
By Kathryn Larson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (Spectrum News Green Bay) – Ever met a professional mermaid?

A nonbinary student who goes by the name Echo attends the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with the goal of earning a master’s degree in freshwater sciences.

In their spare time, Echo reportedly works as a professional mermaid.

Echo said the job entails teaching children about inclusion, aquatic safety, and conservation through a special multi-day mermaid class certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

Echo began their business at age 17. Since then, the seasoned swimmer and lifeguard has seen the endeavor grow each year.

More information about Echo’s classes can be found on their website.

