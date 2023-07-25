We’re warming up a bit for the next few days, but too hot

A few clouds will grace the morning skies through the weekends
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Clouds have been a bit slow to clear today, but now we are getting plenty of sunshine as we head into the evening.  Temperatures warmed a bit today too.  With clearing skies and a relatively cool airmass, we’ll finally get a nice cool night with all the metro area dropping into the 50s, even the urban spots.

We have a benign weather pattern ahead; for at least a week we won’t see hot weather, rain, gusty wind, or significant cloud cover.  Friday through Sunday we’ll see a bit more onshore flow for more widespread morning cloud cover, but temperatures remain near normal through the end of the month (Monday).  No need for air conditioning through the weekend!

There are some hints we’re headed back into the unusually warm or hot weather again by the middle of next week, but that’s still 8-10 days out.  For now, enjoy the comfortable late July weather and fresh air.

