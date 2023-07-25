Woman who raised family in home near Banks needs help with fire repairs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Geraldine Caudill said she became well-known in the Banks community with her six children living in her home on Sunset Highway near the Highway 47 interchange.

When a fire started in the house on July 15, the family picture was the one thing Caudill made sure to grab.

“I had it hanging by the front door,” she said. “In my mind, it was the one thing I couldn’t get again.”

The fire was devastating, bringing a huge response that closed Highway 26 entirely. Caudill’s house since 1964 is no longer safe to live in.

“I knew what was in the house and I knew it was an older house,” Caudill said. “It was so precious to us because I loved it.”

She doesn’t have homeowner’s insurance and helped support two other people that lived there. Her granddaughter, Jamie Crowther, has started a GoFundMe. There is also a GoFundMe for the other two people on the property.

“I’m hoping we can just get enough to get her a place like a tiny home to stay up there on the property until everything is said and done,” Crowther said.

Crowther said her grandmother has given all her life to others and now needs them to give back.

“She’s always the one that reaches out,” she said. “Not anyone else. To the point where she had that home. That’s what she has because she helps everybody.”

Now she just needs a little extra to make sure she can get back to where she’s lived for so long.

“I don’t mind staying in a tent if I have to, but I want to be there,” Caudill said. “That’s my whole life.”

