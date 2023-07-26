200+ structures threatened, homes destroyed in Newell Road Fire near Goldendale, Wa.

GOLDENDALE Wash. (KPTV) - The Newell Road fire in Klickitat County in Washington has been burning since Friday, reaching nearly 60,000 acres by Tuesday with 20% containment.

According to fire crew leaders, more than 200 structures near the town of Bickleton (east of Goldendale) have been threatened and many have been destroyed, though they were unable to provide an exact number on Tuesday.

That uncertainty leaves many locals in fear for what could be a devastating loss.

One of those people is Peggy Behney, who stopped for a break on the side of the road Tuesday. Her RV was filled with most of her possessions from a home she just moved in to.

She was just about to finish decorating her new home, she said, when she learned she would need to evacuate.

“Now I have to pull it all out, put it all in the motor home again and hopefully have a home to come back to,” she said, pausing to compose herself. “I’ve done really well on not crying so far…this is extremely traumatic for me.”

She believes the fire is around two miles away from her home, which also sits next to her parents’ home.

“If the wind shifts, we’re gone like that, and everything, us included, would be gone,” Behney said.

Dan Shelton has witnessed smoke from multiple fires from his back porch, which now sits to the west of the Newell Road Fire.

He gestured to the billowing smoke on Tuesday, saying it was the largest fire he’d seen thus far in his 19 years of living on the property.

As air reinforcements flew overhead, Dan said he didn’t feel afraid, but rapid spread is always a concern.

“If it got over here, it would come up here pretty quickly with the dry field,” Shelton said.

Evacuees are being welcomed at Goldendale Middle School and Grandview Middle School, and the Klickitat County Fairgrounds is taking in livestock.

For those with houses in danger, it’s going to take more than a roof overhead to replace the homes they’ve left behind.

“This is scary, this is really scary,” Behney said. “And my home…I’ve never owned my own home, and then all of it gone that quickly?”

Both directions of SR 14 between US 97 and SR 221 are currently closed due to the fire.

There was a community meeting at Goldendale Middle School at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, which you can view on the Newell Road Facebook page.

For more information about current evacuation levels, visit the Newell Road Fire Facebook page here: Newell Road Fire | Facebook

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.