Clark County deputy returns to work after months of rehabilitation

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A local sheriff’s deputy is back on the job, months after a freak accident left him without a leg.

On his way back from training, Deputy Drew Kennison was driving along Washougal River Road near Salmon Falls Road at around 10 a.m. Feb. 22 when a large portion of a tree broke off, falling onto his patrol car.

After months of rehabilitation and hard work, Deputy Kennison returned to work Tuesday.

“You’ve been an inspiration to everyone in this room, and myself. The growth you’ve shown... it’s amazing,” said John Horch, Clark County Sheriff. “This is our family here.”

After the tree struck the patrol car where the windshield meets the hood, the vehicle crashed into another tree. His fellow SWAT team members who were traveling with him, and other first responders, saved his life.

Kennison spoke yesterday to his co-workers, expressing gratitude to be back on the job.

“I’m excited to be back,” Kennison said. “I appreciate you all being here. I appreciate all the support while I was gone -- so grateful to be back. Thank you very much.”

Clark County Sheriff John Horch says he looks forward to Kennison returning to full service as soon as he’s ready. You can watch Kennison’s welcome back below.

