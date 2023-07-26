Deputy shot in Tualatin; people asked to avoid active scene
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Law enforcement is on the scene of an active officer-involved shooting in Tualatin.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, one deputy was shot near SW Nyberg Street and SW Nyberg Lane. The deputy has been taken to a local hospital. Their current condition is not known.
The suspect has not been located, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies are asking people to avoid the area while the scene is active.
This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.
