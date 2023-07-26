Deputy shot in Tualatin; people asked to avoid active scene

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Law enforcement is on the scene of an active officer-involved shooting in Tualatin.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, one deputy was shot near SW Nyberg Street and SW Nyberg Lane. The deputy has been taken to a local hospital. Their current condition is not known.

Currently driving on SR 217 toward the scene. I’ve scene multiple law enforcement cars head in the same direction. This is still a very active scene. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/rdGbb9D6JG — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) July 26, 2023

The suspect has not been located, the sheriff’s office said.

Heavy police activity on SW Nyberg Street near Nyberg Lane and Nyberg Woods Shopping Center. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZrZdLlOuRg — Tualatin Police (@TualatinPolice) July 26, 2023

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area while the scene is active.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

