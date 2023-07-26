Family of puppies found safe after fire in Warm Springs

A family of puppies and their mother, discovered deep under the rubble of a destroyed home, are now safe after a fire.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WARM SPRINGS Ore. (KPTV) - A family of puppies and their mother, discovered deep under the rubble of a destroyed home, are now safe after a fire.

Crews found 12 puppies and their mother deep below a house that had been destroyed in a fire in Warm Springs, The Oregon Humane Society says. The puppies just arrived at the shelter Tuesday and soon they’ll be up for adoption.

Fortunately, first responders saved the little family Saturday night and reunited them with their mother. At this time, we know the Portland-based nonprofit “Fences for Fido” helped care for them and now some of them are in the care of the Oregon Humane Society.

OHS says the puppies and their mom will be spending a few weeks in foster care before they’re ready for adoption.

If you’re interested in giving any of these dogs a forever home, the shelter says you should check their website in three to four weeks. You can visit their website here.

