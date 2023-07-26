Get a look inside Sousòl, a pan-Caribbean bar from Top Chef alum Gregory Gourdet

Below the James Beard award-winning restaurant Kann, you’ll find Sousòl.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Below the James Beard award-winning restaurant Kann, you’ll find Sousòl. The bar celebrates the flavors of the Caribbean with spirited cocktails, zero proof drinks and tasty plates.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise sits down with chef and founder of the spot, Gregory Gourdet, to learn more about the bar and restaurant.

You can stop by Sousòl Wednesday through Sunday, to learn more check out their website here.

