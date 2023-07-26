Gresham to take part in ‘Drones as First Responders’ program

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham is the first city in Oregon to take part in a program that uses drones as first responders.

One of the goals of the “Drones as First Responders” program is to cut down on response times and even clearing officers from calls they aren’t needed for. Gresham police says in some instances those drones have proven to be more efficient to send out before officers.

SEE ALSO: Portland woman killed by alleged speed racer remembered

“We’re able to respond to calls quicker than an officer can get there in a vehicle,” said Nina Vetter, Gresham City Manager. “So we have eyes on situations faster than we ever could within our two-mile radius.”

Currently, the drones are responding to calls within a two-mile radius of Gresham City Hall.

The drones are operated by a software program until they arrive to the scene they were dispatched to. Once they arrive, a remote operator takes over.

Soon, those operators may not be needed either.

Gresham police say soon officers will also be tapping in to a network of cameras that identify manned aviation flying near their drones, signaling them to move. That technology will make the remote operator on scene no longer necessary, which means those drones could be operating 100% autonomously.

SEE ALSO: 200+ structures threatened, homes destroyed in Newell Road Fire near Goldendale

Another feature of the drones is that they can cast live video feed from above directly to officers on the ground.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.