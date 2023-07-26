Man found dead after shooting in Old Town

KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:40 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Old Town neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Northwest Couch Street and Northwest 3rd Street. Police say officers arrived to the scene and found an unidentified man dead.

No arrests have been made, and a description of the suspect(s) has not been released.

Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest 4th Street will be closed from Northwest Davis to West Burnside, as well as Northwest Couch Street from Northwest 3rd Street to Northwest 5th Street, during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762 and reference case number 23-195528.

