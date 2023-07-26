Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne, 59, dead inside their car Tuesday. (Source: WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – The bodies of a mother and daughter pair were found in the Green River in Kentucky, according to the Webster County coroner.

Officials said 80-year-old Bonnie Mayes and 59-year-old Reginia Payne went on a trip to Owensboro but never returned.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found the mother and daughter dead inside their car Tuesday.

Before that, they had last been seen at a Sonic Drive-In just before midnight on Friday.

According to authorities, Payne’s phone pinged in Webster County just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

An investigation into cellphone data led first responders to the Onton area in Kentucky, where they used sonar images to find their vehicle.

Sources said their car was found north of a boat ramp in Onton and was pulled from the river shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

No foul play is suspected in their deaths, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PoniaX Kane Calles.
Suspect named in deadly Portland hospital shooting
1 dead, 5 injured after crash on Hwy 214 in Woodburn
1 dead, 5 injured after 4-vehicle crash on Hwy 214 in Woodburn
HNN File Image
2 hospitalized, 1 dead in possible overdose at Woodburn bar
Police on scene of deadly crash in Lents neighborhood
Chase suspect charged in deaths of 2 Portland teenagers
Oregon prison nurse charged with sexually abusing multiple inmates.
Oregon prison nurse found guilty of sexually abusing multiple inmates

Latest News

Kevin Spacey expresses his thanks after he was found not guilty of sex crimes.
Kevin Spacey responds to verdict
Clark County deputy returns to work after months of rehabilitation.
Clark County deputy returns to work after months of rehabilitation
LIVE: Hunter Biden pleads guilty
Mazeigh Grace
‘My daughter’s life is in a box’: Parents seek answers after 3-month-old dies at day care
File image of drone
Gresham to take part in ‘Drones as First Responders’ program