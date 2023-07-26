One hospitalized after attempted car theft, shooting in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after an attempted shooting and car theft in Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Northeast 132nd Avenue, where a woman saw a car pull up next to hers and watched as two people attempted to steal her car, according to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau.

While she was watching, another car pulled up near that first car and began shooting at it.

The people trying to steal the car returned fire, after which both cars took off.

Officers believe they have someone associated with the first car in custody, and a second person is in the hospital after being shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.