Oregon City man missing since Monday believed to be endangered

37-year-old Timothy Stabio
37-year-old Timothy Stabio(Oregon City PD)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City officials are asking for help locating a man who went missing Monday who may be in danger.

On Monday 37-year-old Timothy Stabio left his home on Cleveland Avenue in Oregon city. Stabio does not have a phone or wallet on him and likely left on a black mountain bike.

Stabio has gray hair, brown eyes, is 6-feet tall and weighs around 165 pounds. Officials do not know what he was wearing when he left his home.

Stabio works in Clackamas and often rides his mountain bike in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Timothy Stabio, please contact CCOM at 503-655-8211, re: case #23-015437

