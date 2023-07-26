Oregon City man missing since Monday believed to be endangered

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City officials are asking for help locating a man who went missing Monday who may be in danger.

On Monday 37-year-old Timothy Stabio left his home on Cleveland Avenue in Oregon city. Stabio does not have a phone or wallet on him and likely left on a black mountain bike.

Stabio has gray hair, brown eyes, is 6-feet tall and weighs around 165 pounds. Officials do not know what he was wearing when he left his home.

Stabio works in Clackamas and often rides his mountain bike in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Timothy Stabio, please contact CCOM at 503-655-8211, re: case #23-015437

37-year-old Timothy Stabio (Oregon City Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.