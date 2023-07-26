Police searching for armed suspect in NE Portland, residents asked to stay inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A search is underway for an armed suspect in the Argay Terrace neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police say the Special Emergency Reaction Team has responded to a report of an armed suspect in the area of Northeast 141st Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. A reverse 911 call has been sent to neighbors to stay inside.

A description of the suspect was not released by police.

The area is closed to vehicles and pedestrian traffic.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

