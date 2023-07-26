Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck crashes into 9 vehicles at red light

Kansas police say a teen driver has died after a dump truck plowed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light. (Source: KCTV)
By KCTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a teen has died in a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, a 17-year-old driver was killed after a dump truck slammed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light.

The crash happened at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and 115th Street, about 15 minutes from the downtown area.

Police said the truck struck the teen’s vehicle first. The 17-year-old was transported to the hospital but later died.

Overland police said the dump truck driver is having their blood tested as the crash remains under investigation.

The department did not immediately identify the drivers involved.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PoniaX Kane Calles.
Suspect named in deadly Portland hospital shooting
1 dead, 5 injured after crash on Hwy 214 in Woodburn
1 dead, 5 injured after 4-vehicle crash on Hwy 214 in Woodburn
HNN File Image
2 hospitalized, 1 dead in possible overdose at Woodburn bar
Clark PUD working on outage
Power restored in Clark County after car crash causes outage
Police on scene of deadly crash in Lents neighborhood
Chase suspect charged in deaths of 2 Portland teenagers

Latest News

FILE - In this May 3, 2019, file photo, trainer Jason Servis attends events at Churchill Downs...
Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme
UFO hearing in Congress, technology questioned
FILE - Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation...
Michael Jackson’s employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex abuse, lawyer argues in court
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises rates for 11th time to fight inflation but gives no clear sign of next move
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was grilled by the House GOP Wednesday over the...
House Republicans grill Mayorkas on ‘disastrous’ border policy and renew calls to impeach him