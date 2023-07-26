Teen facing several charges for deadly crash, shooting in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Early Monday morning, two teens were arrested after gunshots rang out in Northeast Portland. During the investigation, police charged one of the teens with a hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month, an accident that killed two teens.

Neighbors living in the Laurelhurst neighborhood tell FOX 12 that early Monday morning they heard sirens and a loud bang.

Portland police say it was near NE 41st Avenue and East Burnside Street that two teens, who are identified as a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old , crashed a vehicle.

After the crash, police say they ran through nearby backyards until they were eventually cornered and arrested. The father of someone who lives nearby says news like this is concerning.

“The girls keep their doors locked,” James Wong, whose daughter lives near the incident, said. “So, it’s all good in that respect. Yeah, it’s always something to think about.”

Police say what led to the crash occurred when they were patrolling near NE 82nd Avenue and Fremont Street when they heard gunshots. Unsure of where they were coming from and who they were directed at, police eventually tracked the shots to a nearby vehicle.

Officers say they began pursuing the suspects, and that’s when the two eventually crashed their vehicle in the Laurelhurst neighborhood and were arrested.

“I’m glad everything around here is safe at least,” Wong said, “and the kids who got in trouble are taken care of.”

Police identified the 18-year-old as Julius Whitehurst.

Police believe Whitehurst is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash from earlier this month. Two teens were killed in that crash, a 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl.

“He did some really bad damage there to people,” Wong said, “and not to mention the families that had to suffer that loss. It’s bad.”

Whitehurst is facing nearly 20 charges, including manslaughter in the deaths of the two teens. Plus, several assault charges, as police say he hit other vehicles and injured those inside.

Court documents also show Whitehurst has a handful of charges for failing to stop after any of the crashes.

“A lot of lives were affected there,’ Wong said, “and it’s going to affect him for the rest of his life.”

Whitehurst made his first court appearance Tuesday, where he pled not guilty.

