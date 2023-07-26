Teen killed after being thrown from ATV towed by another ATV, troopers say

Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.(MGN)
By Evan Hatter and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A 16-year-old in Kentucky died after being thrown from an ATV, according to troopers.

Authorities said Diamont G. Caudill was on an ATV being towed by another ATV when the first one flipped and threw the high school student off of it.

Caudill was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Caudill’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PoniaX Kane Calles.
Suspect named in deadly Portland hospital shooting
1 dead, 5 injured after crash on Hwy 214 in Woodburn
1 dead, 5 injured after 4-vehicle crash on Hwy 214 in Woodburn
HNN File Image
2 hospitalized, 1 dead in possible overdose at Woodburn bar
Clark PUD working on outage
Power restored in Clark County after car crash causes outage
Police on scene of deadly crash in Lents neighborhood
Chase suspect charged in deaths of 2 Portland teenagers

Latest News

Thankfully, the worker was OK!
WATCH: Worker slips while feeding 700-pound gator
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kamarion Lee and his mother, 23-year-old Alyssia Lee, were...
Amber Alert: 10-month-old child, mother missing from Oklahoma
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino.
Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old girl last seen in Colorado
FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks...
Miami-Dade police chief shot himself after offering resignation, mayor says