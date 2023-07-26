Warm afternoons & cool nights

Good morning! We’re kicking off our Wednesday with mostly clear skies. This includes the coastline, where there’s hardly a marine layer to speak of. Expect a sunny and warm day, with a breezy northwest wind kicking in between the mid to late afternoon. High temperatures will range between the low to mid 80s.

We’ve settled into a pretty stable weather pattern, with a weak upper level trough focused over the northeast Pacific & the Pacific Northwest. This will help maintain weak onshore flow & keep significant heat at bay. A large heat ridge extending from the Southwest to the East Coast will stay well to our southeast for the next 5-6 days. There will be some mornings that feature patchy low clouds, but most days should be pretty sunny. Highs will range between the upper 70s & low 80s. Overnights should dip into the 50s in the inner urban areas, but one or two could stay at/above 60 degrees.

There are some signals that stronger high pressure could return mid to late next week. If this ends up happening, we’d see another spike in temperatures. At the very least, highs should return to the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday & beyond. Stay tuned for updates.

Have a great Wednesday!

