Woman held hostage by armed suspect recounts terrifying experience

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a man tried to rob a bar in Northeast Portland and took a woman hostage, before leading officers on a chase.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officer responded to an armed robbery at Players Pub PDX at 3438 Northeast 82nd Avenue. Police say it was reported the suspect took a woman hostage and left in a small sport utility car.

FOX 12 spoke to the woman who was kidnapped. She says she goes to the bar regularly and was using the bar owner’s computer to do some homework. When it was time to leave, she walked out of the bar and came into contact with the suspect. She says he pushed her back into the bar and tried to rob the business at gunpoint.

At one point, the suspect made her come with him in her car. He forced her to drive and had the gun pointed at her. She says she followed his commands while trying to find a way out.

The woman says the man sexually assaulted her at one point. She says she was just trying to comply with his commands and do whatever he asks because she felt her life was in danger.

She told FOX 12 that they eventually stopped at a 7-Eleven in Gresham. When they were inside, the suspect said he forgot his wallet in the car and she says she convinced him to go get it by saying she’d hold their spot in line. She says once he left the store, she asked the cashier for help and he called 911. When the suspect came back into the convenience store, she says he realized what was going on and sped off in her car.

Police later located the woman’s car and a chase began. The suspect eventually ditched the car in the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 141st Avenue and ran off on foot. According to police, the suspect fired several shots from his gun.

During a search of the Argay Terrace neighborhood, police say the suspect was found lying down in a parking lot where he was last seen. The suspect appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The woman who was kidnapped was also taken to a hospital for evaluation but has since been released.

